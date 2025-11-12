Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 59.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.39% to Rs 71.41 croreNet profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 59.81% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.39% to Rs 71.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.4151.23 39 OPM %15.5618.31 -PBDT11.958.40 42 PBT9.636.44 50 NP8.395.25 60
