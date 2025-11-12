Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit declines 78.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 26.59 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls declined 78.20% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.5927.15 -2 OPM %12.2613.78 -PBDT2.563.46 -26 PBT0.451.79 -75 NP0.291.33 -78
