Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 92.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 8.58 croreNet profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.583.77 128 OPM %2.2110.34 -PBDT0.110.26 -58 PBT0.010.14 -93 NP0.010.13 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content