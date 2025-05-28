Galada Finance standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Galada Finance declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.47% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.48 13 1.651.34 23 OPM %68.5289.58 -63.0366.42 - PBDT0.220.30 -27 0.510.59 -14 PBT0.170.23 -26 0.300.40 -25 NP0.150.20 -25 0.250.34 -26
