Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 1254.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.93% to Rs 12.74 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects rose 1254.55% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.93% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.07% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 30.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.747.12 79 30.0524.17 24 OPM %18.05-3.79 -21.9611.92 - PBDT3.040.44 591 8.815.59 58 PBT2.930.35 737 8.395.20 61 NP2.980.22 1255 7.435.23 42
