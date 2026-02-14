Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.63% to Rs 1329.49 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 8.73% to Rs 58.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 1329.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1041.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1329.491041.698.9810.13115.61104.5884.9276.9058.9764.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News