Saturday, February 14, 2026
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 69.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 69.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 69.53% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 648.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales550.99648.77 -15 OPM %10.7123.80 -PBDT48.62146.48 -67 PBT41.76141.55 -70 NP31.70104.05 -70

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

