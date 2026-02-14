Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 69.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 69.53% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 648.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.550.99648.7710.7123.8048.62146.4841.76141.5531.70104.05

