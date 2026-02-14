Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 2862.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Jyot International Marketing rose 2862.50% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.701.54 -55 OPM %62.8673.38 -PBDT2.760.09 2967 PBT2.750.09 2956 NP2.370.08 2863
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST