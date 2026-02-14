Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 2862.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Jyot International Marketing rose 2862.50% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.701.5462.8673.382.760.092.750.092.370.08

