Nihar Info Global consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 267.76% to Rs 9.01 croreNet profit of Nihar Info Global rose 275.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 267.76% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.012.45 268 OPM %4.116.12 -PBDT0.300.11 173 PBT0.300.11 173 NP0.300.08 275
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST