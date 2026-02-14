Nihar Info Global consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 267.76% to Rs 9.01 crore

Net profit of Nihar Info Global rose 275.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 267.76% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.012.454.116.120.300.110.300.110.300.08

