Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 12.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.06% to Rs 105.33 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 12.18% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 105.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.105.3389.2220.8030.2528.1729.8322.1824.2416.1518.39

