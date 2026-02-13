Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atam Valves reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Atam Valves reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales decline 40.10% to Rs 10.41 crore

Net loss of Atam Valves reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 40.10% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.4117.38 -40 OPM %-3.3614.67 -PBDT-0.592.29 PL PBT-0.752.13 PL NP-0.581.58 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

