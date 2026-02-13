RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 40.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.40% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 40.46% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.40% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.7324.18-1.625.543.262.323.252.312.431.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News