Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 49.50% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.022.0215.8911.880.2400.09-0.150.09-0.15

