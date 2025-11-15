Ganesh Infraworld standalone net profit rises 156.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.95% to Rs 209.97 croreNet profit of Ganesh Infraworld rose 156.66% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 120.95% to Rs 209.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales209.9795.03 121 OPM %12.259.98 -PBDT25.079.42 166 PBT24.219.09 166 NP18.127.06 157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content