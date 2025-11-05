Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 57.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 1677.38 croreNet profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 57.30% to Rs 153.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 1677.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1152.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1677.381152.92 45 OPM %9.315.96 -PBDT221.24141.24 57 PBT209.37130.53 60 NP153.7997.77 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content