Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 57.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 57.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 45.49% to Rs 1677.38 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 57.30% to Rs 153.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.49% to Rs 1677.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1152.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1677.381152.92 45 OPM %9.315.96 -PBDT221.24141.24 57 PBT209.37130.53 60 NP153.7997.77 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

