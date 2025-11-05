WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 16.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.98% to Rs 34.96 croreNet profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 16.88% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.98% to Rs 34.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.9625.90 35 OPM %15.7913.13 -PBDT6.003.84 56 PBT4.863.14 55 NP3.673.14 17
