Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit rises 39.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 17.23 croreNet profit of Oswal Green Tech rose 39.59% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.2314.96 15 OPM %11.09-1.80 -PBDT8.255.71 44 PBT7.515.02 50 NP5.503.94 40
