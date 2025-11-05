Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 52.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.81% to Rs 41.91 croreNet profit of Kamadgiri Fashion declined 52.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 41.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.9144.03 -5 OPM %4.033.13 -PBDT1.050.91 15 PBT0.230.29 -21 NP0.120.25 -52
