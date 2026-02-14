Garg Acrylics standalone net profit declines 43.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 454.20 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics declined 43.53% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 454.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 438.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.454.20438.145.796.4013.6215.694.126.453.105.49

