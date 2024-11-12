Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 61.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 61.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 34.61 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 61.90% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 34.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.6133.10 5 OPM %6.074.95 -PBDT1.300.72 81 PBT1.120.56 100 NP0.680.42 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

equity trading volumes, share market

EPL shares climb 7% after strong Q2FY25 show; net profit jumps 72% YoY

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound around 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto, FMCG, Bank drag

Air India Express

AI Express to reconfigure planes with biz class seats from April 2025

TMC supporters

West Bengal: TMC, BJP set for bypolls on six seats amid RG Kar probe

Wall collapse, Happy School wall collapse

LIVE news updates: Wall collapse in Jammu-Kashmir's Reasi leaves 13 injured

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon