Awfis Space Solutions signs service agreement with NSE

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

To design, build and manage office space for NSE in Adani Inspire

Awfis Space Solutions (Awfis) has signed service agreement for two floors, spanning approximately 1.65 Lakh sq. ft., to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Adani Inspire in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Awfis will also design, build and manage the space for NSE, reflecting its commitment to provide enhanced customer experience. This partnership demonstrates Awfis' capability to deliver high-quality workspace solutions tailored to clients' business needs and employee well-being.

Located in Mumbai's dynamic business hub, BKC, Adani Inspire is a 10-storey commercial building strategically connected to the Aqua Line of the Underground Metro and the Bandra suburban station. Awfis already operates a coworking centre in the building, and with this new deal, it expands its footprint with additional two centres. The area's robust connectivity and proximity to commercial and social amenities make it a preferred destination for businesses in Mumbai. This deal was facilitated by Rounak Real Estate Consultants, a renowned advisory firm with integrated prime residential, commercial and industrial offering.

 

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

