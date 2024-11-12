RBI finalises operational framework for reclassification of Foreign Portfolio Investment by Foreign Portfolio Investors to Foreign Direct Investment

In consultation with the Government of India and SEBI, the Reserve Bank of India has finalised an operational framework for reclassification of Foreign Portfolio Investment made by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) under Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 in case of any breach of the investment limit by the FPIs concerned. This would further enhance the ease of doing business in India.
