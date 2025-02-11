Business Standard

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Zodiac Energy Ltd, We Win Ltd, Country Condos Ltd and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2025.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd spiked 10.11% to Rs 2.07 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Zodiac Energy Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 453.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5656 shares in the past one month.

We Win Ltd soared 5.10% to Rs 76. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1214 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd advanced 4.87% to Rs 6.67. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20761 shares in the past one month.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd added 4.05% to Rs 18.74. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

