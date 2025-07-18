Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garuda Construction spurts after stellar Q1 performance

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Garuda Construction and Engineering zoomed 17.83% to Rs 176.75 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.99 crore in Q1 FY26, which is nearly 3 times the PAT of Rs 8.64 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter aggregated to Rs 125.15 crore, up 3.6 times on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Revenue in the same period last year was Rs 35.12 crore.

Total expenses increased by 3.9 times to Rs 89.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 27.99 crore, up 3.2 times YoY. Pre-tax profit for Q1 FY25 was Rs 11.55 crore.

 

Garuda Construction and Engineering specialises in turnkey EPC solutions and has expertise in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

