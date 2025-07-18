Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power's subsidiary inks battery energy storage purchase agreement from NHPC

Tata Power's subsidiary inks battery energy storage purchase agreement from NHPC

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed its first battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with NHPC.

Tata Power Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.

The project, secured under NHPCs BESS Tranche-I tender through a competitive bidding route for Kerala State Electricity Board Limited being the end user of the battery energy storage system (BESS) asset, involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in Area code, Kerala.

The project will play a vital role in addressing peak power demand, enhancing grid flexibility, and enabling seamless integration of renewable energy in Kerala.

 

It is part of NHPCs broader initiative to develop 125 MW / 500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in the state of Kerala, under a tariff-based competitive bidding framework supported by viability gap funding.

Also Read

EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Sensex falls 650 pts, Nifty below 25k: Why are stock markets falling today?

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India, France to collaborate on ₹61,000 cr deal for fighter engines

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low; Nifty below 25k; Banks, pharma drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 3%

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank shares rise 2% after Q1 results; profit up 76% YoY

In addition to this upcoming project, TPREL is already operating a solar and BESS project in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. This project comprises a 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant integrated with a 120 MWh utility-scale BESS, developed under an EPC contract awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

With the addition of the NHPC project, TPREL's total renewable capacity now stands at approximately 10.9 GW, including 5.6 GW of operational projects, comprising 4.6 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind, and 5.3 GW under various stages of development.

Tata Power Company is a leading integrated power company.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.49% to Rs 1,042.83 crore on a 7.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,095.88 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.11% to currently trade at Rs 408.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for five straight sessions

Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodaySensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon