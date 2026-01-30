Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garware Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 2.49 crore

Net profit of Garware Synthetics reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.492.55 -2 OPM %13.652.35 -PBDT0.320.01 3100 PBT0.21-0.10 LP NP0.22-0.10 LP

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

