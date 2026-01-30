Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR briefly hits Rs 92 per dollar before edging higher at close; All Eyes on Union Budget

INR briefly hits Rs 92 per dollar before edging higher at close; All Eyes on Union Budget

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee on Friday hit its record low of 92.02 before ending slightly higher at 91.90 against the US dollar, amid a firm American currency and volatile geopolitical cues. Sustained withdrawal of foreign funds and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.89 and gained ground, touching 91.82 against the greenback during intraday trade. The currency touched its lowest-ever level of 92.02 against the dollar. Indian shares ended lower on Friday, with tariff worries, speculation about a potential hawkish Federal Reserve chair appointment and caution ahead of the Union Budget keeping investors on edge. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 296.59 points, or 0.36 percent, to 82,269.78, pressured by a weak rupee and rising oil prices amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions. The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 98.25 points, or 0.39 percent, to 25,320.65.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

India's energy strategy is anchored in diversification, resilience and forward-looking transitions

India's energy strategy is anchored in diversification, resilience and forward-looking transitions

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Nifty tad below 25,300 level; IT shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,300 level; IT shares decline

Indices retreat after 3-day rise on mixed global cues, Budget caution

Indices retreat after 3-day rise on mixed global cues, Budget caution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance