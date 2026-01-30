Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

India VIX rose 1.96% to 13.63.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,425, a premium of 104.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,320.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 98.25 points or 0.39% to 25,320.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 1.96% to 13.63.

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's energy strategy is anchored in diversification, resilience and forward-looking transitions

India's energy strategy is anchored in diversification, resilience and forward-looking transitions

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Barometers trade with substantial losses; European markets edge higher

Nifty tad below 25,300 level; IT shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,300 level; IT shares decline

Indices retreat after 3-day rise on mixed global cues, Budget caution

Indices retreat after 3-day rise on mixed global cues, Budget caution

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 5.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 5.21%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance