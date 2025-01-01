Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gateway Distriparks receives income tax refund of Rs 12.46 cr

Gateway Distriparks receives income tax refund of Rs 12.46 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Gateway Distriparks has received Rectification Order on 31 December 2024, issued by Income Tax Department for the financial years 2020-21 where the Company's contention was found to be correct and subsequently the demand has been rectified from an initial sum of Rs 9,47,54,253 being revised to a refund for an amount of Rs 12,46,82,031 (including interest of Rs 2,24,83,645) for the above mentioned years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 30% YoY in Dec'24

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 30% YoY in Dec'24

Goodluck India rallies after commencing hydraulic tubes manufacturing unit in UP

Goodluck India rallies after commencing hydraulic tubes manufacturing unit in UP

TVS Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TVS Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon