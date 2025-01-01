Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TVS Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and NLC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2025.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, CRISIL Ltd and NLC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2025.

TVS Holdings Ltd tumbled 10.40% to Rs 9476.1 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 424 shares in the past one month.

 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 5.15% to Rs 375.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34360 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd crashed 4.43% to Rs 4989.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5605 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts higher at 78,450; auto, cons dur, financials, FMCG gain

Aadit Palicha

Quick commerce will rival e-commerce majors Amazon, Flipkart: Zepto CEO

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS Chief, questions if BJP is 'weakening democracy'

UPI, digital payments

UPI transactions surge to record 16.73 bn in Dec; value at Rs 23.25 trn

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki reports 30% rise in wholesales at 1,78,248 units in Dec 2024

CRISIL Ltd corrected 4.06% to Rs 6413.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3564 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd dropped 3.42% to Rs 242.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89168 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

RITES emerges as H-1 bidder for $9.71-mln engineering services

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MOIL gains after price hike across manganese ore grades

MOIL gains after price hike across manganese ore grades

Eicher Motors gains after CV sales climb 4% YoY in December

Eicher Motors gains after CV sales climb 4% YoY in December

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon