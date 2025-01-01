Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, Sagility India Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 January 2025.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd tumbled 7.34% to Rs 78.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39800 shares in the past one month.

 

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd lost 5.63% to Rs 13.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 457.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sagility India Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 47.94. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd corrected 4.96% to Rs 15.72. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 82397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

MOIL gains after price hike across manganese ore grades

Eicher Motors gains after CV sales climb 4% YoY in December

Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

INR sees muted moves on first session of 2025

SML Isuzu rallies as sales climb 16% YoY in December

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

