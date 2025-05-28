Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1347.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1347.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Highways reported to Rs 1347.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 168.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1128.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 441.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 230.81% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.181.18 0 5.691.72 231 OPM %-176.27-511.02 --82.95-427.91 - PBDT-5.0513.06 PL 0.36-2.11 LP PBT-5.0613.04 PL 0.30-2.19 LP NP1347.30-168.26 LP 1128.96-441.12 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

