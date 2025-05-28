Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taylormade Renewables standalone net profit declines 38.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Taylormade Renewables standalone net profit declines 38.68% in the March 2025 quarter

May 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales decline 4.08% to Rs 19.74 crore

Net profit of Taylormade Renewables declined 38.68% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.38% to Rs 12.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.54% to Rs 71.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.7420.58 -4 71.0746.90 52 OPM %51.7768.95 -28.4535.54 - PBDT10.1614.05 -28 19.7016.11 22 PBT9.6913.85 -30 18.1315.74 15 NP6.3110.29 -39 12.2311.08 10

May 28 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

