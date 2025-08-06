Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/INR hovers just under 117 mark

GBP/INR hovers just under 117 mark

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
British Pound is witnessing steady movement against the US dollar following a bounce from a three-week low in last week. However, muted economic cues are capping the upside and GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3310, up marginally on the day. Data out yesterday showed that the UK service sector growth softened in July as new business intakes swung back into contraction, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The headline services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 51.8 in July from 52.8 in June. The score has remained above the neutral 50.0 mark for the third straight month and also above the initial estimate of 51.2. Overall private sector growth moderated in July from a nine-month high. The composite output index eased to 51.5 from 52.0 in June. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 116.93, up 0.17% on the day in overall choppy trading.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CPI inflation is likely to edge up above the 4% target from Q4:2025-26 onwards: RBI

CPI inflation is likely to edge up above the 4% target from Q4:2025-26 onwards: RBI

CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 267 crore in Q1; declares interim dividend

CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 267 crore in Q1; declares interim dividend

RBI introduces auto-bidding facilities in RBI Retail Direct for investment and re-investment in T-bills

RBI introduces auto-bidding facilities in RBI Retail Direct for investment and re-investment in T-bills

Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon