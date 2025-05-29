GDL Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.37% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of GDL Leasing & Finance declined 77.78% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 280.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 174.42% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.280.19 47 1.180.43 174 OPM %21.4368.42 -48.3132.56 - PBDT0.040.13 -69 0.530.14 279 PBT0.040.13 -69 0.530.14 279 NP0.020.09 -78 0.380.10 280
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content