Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.61% to Rs 9.89 croreNet profit of Mahasagar Travels rose 325.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.06% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.48% to Rs 36.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.8911.72 -16 36.4144.12 -17 OPM %10.414.78 -4.044.37 - PBDT1.140.54 111 1.461.63 -10 PBT0.760.22 245 0.260.40 -35 NP0.680.16 325 0.180.34 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content