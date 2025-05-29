Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

