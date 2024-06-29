Business Standard
GE Power bags purchase orders from NTPC, MAHAGENCO

Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
GE Power India said that it has received purchase orders worth Rs 12.07 crore from NTPC and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).
The NTPCs order includes servicing of Generator and the said order is worth Rs 6.07 crore. The order will completed within 6 months.
The contract from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company includes supply of reheater rear pendent coils assembly for Unit 3&4 Khaperkheda TPS. The said order is worth Rs 5.99 crore and it will be completed within 9 to 13 months.
GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Hydro and Gas business are also housed in the company in addition to Steam Power. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and services portfolio providing sustainable, affordable and reliable electricity.
The electric utility company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 129.7 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 13.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 390.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.
The counter jumped 2.75% to end at Rs 414.30 on Friday, 28 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

