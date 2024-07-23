Suzlon Energy Ltd Spurts 4.34%, BSE Power index Gains 1.09%

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 8.33% over last one month compared to 1.38% gain in BSE Power index and 4.58% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 4.34% today to trade at Rs 57.46. The BSE Power index is up 1.09% to quote at 7923.39. The index is up 1.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 2.49% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 1.82% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 95.68 % over last one year compared to the 21.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.