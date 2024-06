NGSL is Joint Venture Company of GE Power India (GEPIL) and NTPC NGSL participated in this Bid as Lead Bidder and GEPIL participated as JV/ consortium Partner. GEPIL shall be responsible for all the critical supplies including design & engineering, testing and commissioning of system.

GE Power India has received a letter of intent from NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL) for renovation and modernization of LMZ Steam Turbines of Wanakbori TPS Unit No. 1 (210 MW) & Unit No. 2 (210 MW) for Heat Rate (Efficiency) improvement & life extension. The value of the contract is Rs 243.46 crore.