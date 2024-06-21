Sun Pharma inks agreement with Takeda Pharma for commercialising Vonoprazan tablets in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India under the brand name "Voltapraz".

Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders. The drug was discovered and developed by Takeda.

Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Sun Pharma non-exclusive patent licensing rights for the commercialization of Vonoprazan in India.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is common in India irrespective of geographical or rural/urban location. Prevalence of GERD in Indian population ranges from 5% to 28.5%. Risk factors for GERD include age, body mass index (BMI), non-vegetarian diet, tea/coffee intake, tobacco, and alcohol consumption.

In November 2023, Vonoprazan was approved by the US FDA for healing and maintenance of healing of all grades of Erosive esophagitis and relief of heartburn associated with Erosive esophagitis and in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin or amoxicillin alone for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults.

The drug is approved in India for treatment of adults with Reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO - India Business, Sun Pharma, said: "Sun Pharma is a leader in gastroenterology and we are excited to introduce Vonoprazan in India under non-exclusive patent license from Takeda.

This partnership demonstrates our commitment to Gastrointestinal health by providing patients and healthcare practitioners with a novel treatment option to manage reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries is a leading global pharmaceutical company with specialty and generic presence and India's top pharma company.

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 33.77% to Rs 2,654.58 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 1,984.47 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 10.14% to Rs 11,813.33 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 10,725.57 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 1474 on the BSE.

