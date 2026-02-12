GE Power spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

GE Power India rallied 18.72% to Rs 395.70 after the electric utility company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 18.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income rose by 16.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 401.25 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 131.57 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 24.48 crore a year ago. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 27.57 crore during the quarter relating to the impact of newly notified labour codes.

The EBITDA margin for the quarter ended (QE) 31 December 2025 is 35%, compared to 9.0% for the quarter ended (QE) 31 December 2024.

The order backlog stood at Rs 1,670.6 crore as of 31 December 2025, down 38.3% compared with Rs 2,706.0 crore as of 31 December 2024 for continuing operations, primarily due to the termination of two FGD EP contractsJaypee Bina and Nigrieaggregating Rs 775 crore.

Puneet Bhatla, MD, GE Power India, said, Execution discipline and operational excellence have continued to drive meaningful margin expansion across our core services and upgrade businesses. With a focused portfolio, improving margins, and a healthy order book, we are well positioned for building momentum.

GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Hydro and gas businesses are also housed in the company in addition to steam power. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and a services portfolio providing sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity.

