United Breweries Q3 PAT spurts 111% YoY to Rs 81 cr

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

United Breweries (UBL) reported a 110.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 38.52 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 3.62% YoY to Rs 2,072.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose to Rs 151.02 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 87.08 crore a year ago. The company had reported an exceptional loss of Rs 18.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to severance pay and provisions made towards the impact of the newly notified labour codes, which are regulatory-driven and non-recurring in nature.

 

United Breweries reported a 4% YoY increase in net sales in Q3 FY26, driven by premiumization and a favorable price mix. Premium volumes continued to outpace the overall portfolio (YTD +23%), taking year-to-date net sales growth to 6%.

Gross margin improved sharply to 45.3% in Q3, the highest level in the last three years, expanding 222 bps YoY, aided by positive price mix, portfolio localization, and operational excellence. On a year-to-date basis, gross margin stood at 43.4%, up 12 bps YoY. EBIT surged 86% YoY during the quarter, aided by strong margin expansion and early benefits from the productivity and cost-effectiveness program.

The productivity and cost-effectiveness program, launched earlier in the year and continuing through FY27, is expected to deliver gross savings of 36% of the total cost base over time, with a substantial portion planned for strategic reinvestment to support sustained growth, premiumization, and category building.

Brand investments remained strong, resulting in the highest portfolio brand power in the last three years. During the quarter, the company strengthened its innovation pipeline with the launch of Kingfisher Smooth in Rajasthan and Karnataka in January 2026, aimed at reviving category growth and expanding its presence in the strong beer segment.

United Breweries (UBL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Shares of United Breweries rose 0.39% to Rs 1,621.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

