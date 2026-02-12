Lenskart Solutions zooms after Q3 PAT rises over 3x YoY to Rs 132.7 crore

Lenskart Solutions surged 11.35% to Rs 519.30 after the company reported 237.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.7 crore on a 37.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,307.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 90.6% to Rs 462.4 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 550 basis points YoY to 20.0% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 178.4 crore, up by _ % from Rs 19.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The company has performed 6.3 million eye tests (up 53.8% YoY) and the total number of eyewear units sold added up to 8.9 million (up 29.7% YoY) in Q3 FY26,

It has added 195 net new stores in Q3 FY26 as against 81 stores in Q3 FY25. This includes 169 stores in India and 26 stores in International domain, taking FY26 YTD net additions to 420 stores. Net store additions in the same period last year were 193 stores.

Lenskart Solutions is a technology-led eyewear company involved in designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing prescription glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses and related accessories.

