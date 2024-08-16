GEE standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.71% to Rs 82.09 crore

Net profit of GEE declined 11.11% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.71% to Rs 82.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.