GEE standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.71% to Rs 82.09 croreNet profit of GEE declined 11.11% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.71% to Rs 82.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.0995.13 -14 OPM %7.926.97 -PBDT4.554.99 -9 PBT3.533.97 -11 NP2.642.97 -11
