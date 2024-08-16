Utique Enterprises standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 37.03 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Utique Enterprises rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 37.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.37.0332.24-0.54-0.530.240.120.170.070.110.05