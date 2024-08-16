Raasi Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 318.38% to Rs 9.79 croreNet Loss of Raasi Refractories reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 318.38% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.792.34 318 OPM %-4.49-64.53 -PBDT-0.31-2.14 86 PBT-0.51-2.25 77 NP-0.51-2.25 77
