MKP Mobility reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 8.62 croreNet profit of MKP Mobility reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.628.11 6 OPM %6.26-1.48 -PBDT0.830.11 655 PBT0.810.10 710 NP0.580 0
