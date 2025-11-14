Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 269.59 croreNet profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 4.28% to Rs 19.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 269.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 289.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales269.59289.73 -7 OPM %14.8711.72 -PBDT35.6132.19 11 PBT27.4526.02 5 NP19.5018.70 4
