Genpharmasec consolidated net profit rises 6900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Sales decline 23.28% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Genpharmasec rose 6900.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.037.86 -23 OPM %1.99-0.51 -PBDT0.810.05 1520 PBT0.500.05 900 NP0.700.01 6900

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

